Juventus is reportedly keen on extending the contract of defender Federico Gatti, even though his current agreement runs until 2027. Gatti has become a key player for the club, despite a slow start to his time at the Allianz Stadium.

Recent reports have indicated that Juventus is eager to secure Gatti’s future with a new contract, and one of the reasons for this push is the reported interest from Everton in signing him during the summer transfer window, as disclosed by Tuttometcartoweb.

To prevent the possibility of losing Gatti to another club, Juventus wants to demonstrate their commitment to him and ensure that he remains a vital part of their plans. The club is considering extending his contract until 2028, thereby signalling their intent to keep him in their squad for the foreseeable future.

Juve FC Says

Gatti is a player we need as he shines in our first team. The defender has delivered fine performances for us when he plays and we know he has a huge potential.

It makes zero sense to allow him to leave and he is showing signs of a player we can build our defence on when most of our current options have left the club.

Because his current deal runs until 2027, we do not even have to rush to offer him a new deal as he is not at risk of forcing our hands to let him go.