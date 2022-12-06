Juventus shower Andrea Agnelli with praise on his 47th birthday

On Tuesday, Andrea Agnelli is celebrating his 47th birthday. Unfortunately for the recently-resigned Juventus president his special day will hardly make for a happy occasion after landing on great hardships recently.

The former patron left his office last Monday along with the rest of the board due to an ongoing legal and financial crisis which put the club under investigation.

Nonetheless, Juventus as a club remains thankful for the former president’s great efforts.

In a statement published on the club’s official website, Juventus paid tribute to Agnelli, describing him as the visionary who lifted the club towards great heights.

The club reassures that despite all what’s being written in the newspapers, Andrea will always represent a prosperous period in the Bianconeri’s history book.

“Today is the birthday of our president, Andrea Agnelli,” reads the club’s official statement.

“It’s not a day like any other, not a moment like any other.

“Much has been written, much has been said, much will still be said, and what we want to say today, to borrow a term dear to Andrea, is simply ‘thank you’.

“While leafing through the pages of the newspapers, you may risk losing sight of other pages – those of the history books. A history that has bound our club to one family for almost a century, in which Juventus became legendary, to then consolidate that status from 2010 onwards, thanks to an unprecedented era, on and off the pitch.

“All this is possible if it is driven by a vision.

“A clear, precise vision.

“Andrea Agnelli has not only demonstrated he has always possessed that vision but he has made it a distinctive trait of his, taking Juventus by the hand towards horizons that recently before had been unthinkable. On the pitch, and it is enough to scroll down a list of honours so long you risk forgetting some, and off – everything that is before our eyes today, and after a few years appears almost “normal”, such as a new visual identity, such as the new modern infrastructure, such as a look at worlds “other” than football’s, such as sports projects never seen before in Italy, is a result of that vision.

“A vision that has had – and continues to have – the drive towards the future as its distinctive feature because, to borrow another concept dear to Andrea, after achieving victory you immediately start thinking ahead to the next one.

“Remembering this lesson is the best way to wish our President a happy birthday.”

The resigned chairman ascended office back in 2010 amidst the club’s on-pitch results crisis. He helped Juventus in establishing a nine-year domestic winning dynasty between 2012 and 2020.