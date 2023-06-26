Juventus shows interest in Borussia Dortmund defender

As Juventus continues their squad revamp, they have set their sights on Borussia Dortmund defender Thomas Meunier to fill their right-back position, according to reports.

With Juan Cuadrado’s contract set to expire soon, Juventus finds themselves in need of a solution for their right-back spot. Despite efforts to reach a new agreement with Cuadrado, it appears unlikely to materialize, leaving the club searching for a suitable replacement.

Meunier has emerged as a prime target for Juventus, with the Belgian international expressing his desire to depart from Borussia Dortmund. Football Italia reports that Juventus views him as a dependable option for the right-back position and intends to pursue a deal in the upcoming days.

However, competition for Meunier’s signature is fierce, with Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Aston Villa also expressing interest. Among these suitors, Aston Villa, currently competing in the Premier League, is believed to be the frontrunner in the race to secure his services.

As the transfer window progresses, Juventus will need to act swiftly and decisively if they hope to secure Meunier’s services and bolster their defensive lineup ahead of the new season.

Juve FC Says

Meunier is an accomplished right-back, having also played for PSG during the course of his career.

Villa is not as big as us, but the Belgian might be eager to play in the Premier League like many footballers and that could make him choose to move to England.