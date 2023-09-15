Juventus is pleased with Yildiz’s development and is considering the possibility of promoting him to the first team on a permanent basis. However, as the young player continues to shine in Turin, several other clubs have expressed interest in acquiring his services, with Galatasaray being the latest to inquire about him.

Nevertheless, a report on Tuttomercatoweb has revealed that Juventus swiftly rejected Galatasaray’s request and made it unequivocally clear that Yildiz is not available for sale. Juventus is demonstrating their recognition of his talent and their commitment to retaining his services, showing they have no intention of parting ways with him for any reason.