Young talent Kenan Yildiz has been making waves in the Juventus first team, drawing the attention of European clubs. The promising youngster has experienced a rapid ascent through the ranks at Juventus and recently inked a new contract with the club.
Juve FC Says
Yildiz has proven to be one of the best young talents in European football now and it makes no sense for us to allow any team to poach him from us.
The Turkey youth international is close to being a regular in our first team and can achieve this next season if he keeps improving.
