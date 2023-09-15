Young talent Kenan Yildiz has been making waves in the Juventus first team, drawing the attention of European clubs. The promising youngster has experienced a rapid ascent through the ranks at Juventus and recently inked a new contract with the club.

Juventus is pleased with Yildiz’s development and is considering the possibility of promoting him to the first team on a permanent basis. However, as the young player continues to shine in Turin, several other clubs have expressed interest in acquiring his services, with Galatasaray being the latest to inquire about him.

Nevertheless, a report on Tuttomercatoweb has revealed that Juventus swiftly rejected Galatasaray’s request and made it unequivocally clear that Yildiz is not available for sale. Juventus is demonstrating their recognition of his talent and their commitment to retaining his services, showing they have no intention of parting ways with him for any reason.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has proven to be one of the best young talents in European football now and it makes no sense for us to allow any team to poach him from us.

The Turkey youth international is close to being a regular in our first team and can achieve this next season if he keeps improving. 