Juventus side could see three young players start against Spezia

August 31, 2022 - 1:00 pm

Juventus faces Spezia in Serie A this evening, and that game is a must-win for them.

The Bianconeri won their first league game of the season, but they have picked up just a point in the last two.

They showed significant signs of improvement in the first half of their last game against AS Roma.

If they play that well, they should earn all the points against Spezia at the Allianz Stadium.

But we are likely to see a much-changed Juve lineup for that fixture.

Il Bianconero reveals Max Allegri could field some of his very young players from the start.

It claims Federico Gatti will earn his first Juve start alongside Gleison Bremer in defence.

They tip Fabio Miretti to continue in midfield after his performance against AS Roma.

Moise Kean will then start in attack, ahead of Arkadiusz Milik.

Juve FC Says

Allegri knows we must win the game against Spezia, so he will field the best men who can get the job done.

Even if he starts with these young players, we expect them to be prepared to work hard and fight for all three points.

It gives them a unique chance to show they can be on the team and reliably perform well.

