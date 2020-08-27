Juventus sign Houssem Aouar?

A report from Italian media suggests Juventus have already agreed a deal for Olympique Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

The Bianconeri have been closely linked with the French international in recent months, with Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas recently saying that he hopes Juve sign Aouar.

Italian journalist Gianluca Momblano now reports that according to his sources, the Old Lady have already agreed a deal for the 22-year-old.

Speaking to Juve news website Juventibus, Momblano claimed: “As far as I’m concerned, I know that Aouar has already been taken by Juventus.”

Aouar is one of the most in-demand players this summer, having been linked with Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

Juve have reportedly been following Aouar for at least two seasons and were first linked with him when he made his breakthrough into the senior Lyon squad.

France coach Dider Deschamps has recently called up Aouar for the first time and will reportedly hand him his debut for the national team.