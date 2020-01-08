Juventus sign Jean-Claude Ntenda

Juventus are on the verge of signing Nantes youngster Jean-Claude Ntenda following his medial earlier today.
The 17-year-old full-back is a highly rated prospect having come through the Ligue 1 club’s academy and is viewed as one of the most promising young defenders in France.
Ntenda arrived for his Juventus medial earlier today and is expected to be announced as a Juventus player later today.
J Medical 📺 Jean Claude #Ntenda, terzino sinistro classe 2002 proveniente dal Nantes, rinforzo per la #Juventus #Primavera. ⚪⚫ #calciomercato pic.twitter.com/PNtADSDnHi
— Giovanni Albanese (@GiovaAlbanese) January 8, 2020