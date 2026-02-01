Juventus have managed to recruit an exciting young talent from Manchester City in the shape of Justin Oboavwoduo.

The Bianconeri remained virtually idle for the entire January transfer session, but with less than 36 hours before the deadline, they’re currently finalising several operations.

Bayern Munich teenager Adin Licina was the first to arrive in Turin, and he was followed by experienced OGC Nice winger Jeremie Boga. Both transfers are expected to be confirmed on Sunday.

Moreover, the Serie A giants are reportedly closing in on Bologna right-back Emil Holm, and they’re still hoping to bring Spurs striker Randak Kolo Muani back to the club.

Justin Oboavwduo finalising his transfer from Man City to Juventus

Amidst all the chaos, the imminent arrival of Oboavwoduo almost went under the radar.

According to Sky Sport Italia (via IlBianconero), Juventus secured a deal for the English teenager on Sunday morning, so he’s expected to arrive in Italy in the coming hours. However, the source didn’t disclose any details regarding the formula and figures.

Justin Oboavwoduo (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Oboavwoduo is a Manchester native of Nigerian origins. He joined Man City’s academy at the tender age of 8. The youngster climbed his way up the ranks, earning a promotion to the second team (Manchester City U21) in 2023.

This season, the attacker made 18 appearances across all competitions. He scored six goals in the process and provided his teammates with five assists.

Oboavwduo to join Juventus Next Gen?

Oboavwoduo is a versatile forward, combining dynamism with excellent skills and technique, and is also capable of efficiently attacking the space.

The 19-year-old primarily plays as a striker, but he’s also comfortable acting as a winger or an attacking midfielder.

The new arrival will likely begin his new experience in Turin with Massimo Brambilla’s Juventus Next Gen, where he’ll get his first taste of Italian football while playing in the county’s third tier (Serie C).