Juventus sign Yannick Cotter

Juventus have reportedly completed the signing of promising FC Sion youngster Yannick Cotter.

The 18-year-old has scored an impressive 11 goals in 26 for the Swiss clubs U18’s team and attracted attention from a number of clubs.

Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti reported that Juve had completed the signing of the left-winger who has scored four goals so far in the 2019/20 campaign.

Football Swiss also report the deal as complete with Cotter expected to remain on loan at Sion for the rest of the current season.