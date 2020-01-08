All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus sign Yannick Cotter

January 8, 2020

Juventus have reportedly completed the signing of promising FC Sion youngster Yannick Cotter.

The 18-year-old has scored an impressive 11 goals in 26 for the Swiss clubs U18’s team and attracted attention from a number of clubs.

Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti reported that Juve had completed the signing of the left-winger who has scored four goals so far in the 2019/20 campaign.

 

Football Swiss also report the deal as complete with Cotter expected to remain on loan at Sion for the rest of the current season.

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Juventus retain option on Riccardo Orsolini

January 8, 2020

Matthijs De Ligt out through injury

January 8, 2020

Juventus sign Jean-Claude Ntenda

January 8, 2020