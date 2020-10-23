Juventus signing labelled ‘lunacy’ but not on our part

Former Real Madrid chairman Ramon Calderon has slammed the decision to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, claiming the club are still paying the price for that decision today.

The Portuguese has remained at the top of the game following his move from the Bernabeu in the summer of 2018, while Real have struggled in front of goal.

Los Blancos did take advantage of a lacklustre post-lockdown to lift the La Liga title this summer, but that hasn’t eased the club’s debt, which is said to be at the sum of ‘1,000 million’.

This is all the opinion of Calderon of course, who insists that the decision to sell CR7 was stupid.

“Since Cristiano was stupidly sold, it was clear that the team needed reinforcements in that position and in others but the sad reality is that the club’s accounts are not only bare but are also full of bills to the tune of around 1,000 million – bills that have to be paid,” Calderon told reporters at the annual Desafío Nacex paddle tennis tournament (as translated by Goal).

“What happened against Shakhtar and Cadiz left a very bad taste but we have to be optimistic because this team have been through difficult moments before and managed to come through them although obviously, the sensations aren’t good,” Calderon added.

When asked if the manager is at fault for the club’s goalscoring struggles, he slowed down, and moved to play down his Zidane’s responsibility somewhat, adding: “He’s doing what he can with the resources available to him.

“The Shakhtar performance wasn’t good, there were a lot of mistakes, I’m sure in the line-up too, but you cannot pin the blame on one person, it’s an accumulation of circumstances, a chain of events which have led to this. It was lunacy to sell Cristiano when they don’t have anyone to score goals.”

Real’s loss has no doubt been Juventus’ gain, and I can’t imagine accepting a scenario where my club had allowed the 35 year-old to leave, knowing the condition he is still able to maintain, and what he brings to the team on and off the pitch.

Will Cristiano retire with Juve?

Patrick