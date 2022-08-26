The former Italian player, Giuseppe Incocciati, has criticised Juventus’ decision to offload Paulo Dybala because the Argentinian is a special player.

Dybala was at Juve between 2015 and this summer when the club allowed him to leave as a free agent.

The Argentinian was one of the best forwards in the world when he played for the Bianconeri and led them to the 2017 Champions League final.

Juve initially wanted to hand him a new deal and repeatedly made offers to him.

They eventually decided against the idea, and his contract was allowed to run down.

The attacker now plays for AS Roma, and he would face the Bianconeri with his new team this weekend.

Incocciati admits he loves the player, and he does not understand why a club will not want to keep him.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve-Roma? I am in love with Dybala and for me he is the model footballer. I put him in the same way as the many champions and he is indispensable for the imagination of this team. It will make the difference, stimulated by having that one in front of him. team that has put him in difficulty. We complain about not having players like that and then we send them away.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala served us very well when he was in good shape, and the Argentinian remains one of the finest players we have had.

However, no one can stay at the same club forever, and some have to finish their careers elsewhere.

We allowed him to leave at the right time, and now is the time to move on.