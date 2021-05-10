Juventus slammed for lacking identity in Milan loss

Former Inter Milan man, Giuseppe Bergomi, says Milan confirmed that they have an identity after they beat Juventus 3-0 at the Allianz Stadium, but Juve doesn’t.

Andrea Pirlo’s team needed a win in that game to keep them in the Champions League places.

But it was always hard to tell which Juve would show up for the game as they have been very inconsistent in this campaign.

It was the poor Bianconeri side who showed up for the game and they are now outside the top four in this new week.

They started the Milan game slowly and paid for it when their visitors took the lead.

Milan maintained their rhythm for much of the game to show Juve how things are done.

Bergomi was impressed by how Stefano Pioli’s men went about their business and said Juve was banking on a miracle like in their game against Udinese and it doesn’t happen all the time.

He told Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato: “Milan confirmed that they have an identity, on the other hand I say that football is courage, spirit and organization.

“Miracles, like happened for Juve in Udine, happen only once. You don’t change from one Sunday to the next …”