Amidst interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus have decided to slap a large price tag on Gleison Bremer.

The Bianconeri signed the Brazilian from their crosstown rivals Torino last summer following a thrilling back-and-forth battle with Inter.

The 26-year-old is one of the best defenders in Italian football, so the Bianconeri aren’t willing to deprive themselves of his services, except for a genuinely irresistible proposal.

So according to ilBianconero, the Italian giants have set their price tag at 80 million euros.

Therefore, if the Spurs are looking to sign the former Torino man, they will have to lunge forward with an immense figure.

The Brazil international contributed with five goals and an assist in 43 appearances across all competitions for Juventus in 2022/23. His contract with the club runs until 2027.

The source claims that Dusan Vlahovic is in the same boat, meaning that only a lucrative offer would prise the Serbian away from Turin.

Juve FC say

As the report suggests, Juventus are keen to maintain Bremer for years to come, and rightfully so. The Brazilian is entering his peak years and he remains the most reliable defender at Max Allegri’s court.

Nevertheless, every player has a price. So if the Spurs, or any other club for that matter, come forward with an astronomical offer, the Bianconeri are unlikely to resist, especially amidst the current financial difficulties.