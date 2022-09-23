Juventus has some fine players in their squad at the moment, even though the team is struggling.

Max Allegri’s side has made a poor start to this campaign and their performance could be down to the poor form of some players in the group.

However, there are others we can say have made important contributions to the team so far, and one of them is Danilo.

The versatile Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019 and he has been one of the finest contributors in the group.

Despite playing so many games, he remains one man that is always available to play for the Bianconeri because of a very good fitness record.

He also rarely has a bad game, and the club wants to reward him with a new deal.

His present one expires in 2024, and there have been preliminary talks between the club and his entourage.

However, a report on Calciomercato says Juve has slowed down with their interactions with his camp.

They have not reached out in over a week and it seems their desire to keep him isn’t as strong as it was before.

Juve FC Says

Danilo is a key player for Juve, but that doesn’t make it compulsory to hand him a new contract.

The Bianconeri know the best men to keep and they will hand him a new deal if they find him worthy.