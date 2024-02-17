Juventus dropped two more points in Serie A this evening during their visit to Hellas Verona, effectively putting an end to their aspirations of winning the league.

Max Allegri’s team was anticipated to start the game with intensity, intending to secure nothing less than a victory. However, it was Verona who surprised the Bianconeri by taking the lead just 11 minutes into the match.

With Juventus aiming to stay in the title race and Verona striving to maintain their top-flight status, both teams had the desire to secure a win. Despite equalising through a penalty after 28 minutes, Juve’s situation didn’t change significantly, as Verona remained resolute in their efforts to challenge the black and whites.

While Juventus had opportunities, Verona consistently posed a threat as they battle for survival in the Italian top flight. Tijjani Noslin restored the home side’s lead seven minutes into the second half, but Juve quickly levelled the score three minutes later.

Despite fans’ hopes for Juventus to build on this and secure the next goal, even the introduction of Federico Chiesa and Carlos Alcaraz couldn’t secure a winning goal for Juve. As a result, the Bianconeri will return to Turin with just a point.

With Juventus now out of the title race, there’s a possibility of being overtaken by AC Milan if they win their upcoming game.