Juventus earned a commanding 4-0 victory in their first Coppa Italia match of the season against Cagliari to advance to the next round.

Cagliari has caused problems for some of Italy’s top clubs this season, and they nearly took an early lead, forcing Michele Di Gregorio to make a superb save within the first minute.

That was the wake-up call Juventus needed to realise their opponents meant business, and the Bianconeri took control from that point onward.

During the frantic opening minutes, Dusan Vlahovic missed a golden opportunity when a rebound fell kindly to him, but he failed to capitalise.

Kenan Yildiz appeared to have been given a free role in the match, roaming all over the pitch and trying to make things happen. Meanwhile, Francisco Conceição proved to be a constant menace on the right wing.

The Portuguese star came close to breaking the deadlock after a brilliant solo run, but the Cagliari goalkeeper produced a fantastic save to deny him.

Juventus’ dominance eventually paid off just before the break when Vlahovic latched onto a superb Yildiz assist to open the scoring.

The Old Lady started the second half in complete control and quickly doubled their lead, this time through a stunning strike from Teun Koopmeiners.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Vlahovic had the ball in the back of the net again shortly after, but it was ruled out for offside. Nevertheless, he continued to trouble the Cagliari defence throughout the match.

As Nicolas Gonzalez entered the fray, Juventus’ relentless attacking play continued, though Cagliari managed to withstand the pressure for a while longer.

However, it was the hardworking and ever-dangerous Conceição who scored the third goal for Juventus with a moment of individual brilliance.

Juventus kept pressing for more goals and were rewarded when Gonzalez capped off the night with a stunning solo effort, sealing a dominant performance for the Bianconeri.