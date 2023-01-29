Juventus smash negative Serie A records after losing to Monza again

This is officially one of the worst Juventus seasons ever in Serie A after the Bianconeri were beaten 2-0 at home by Monza today.

Juve needs to win as many matches as possible before they can end this term inside the top four after losing 15 points as a punishment.

With that in mind, fans would expect the Bianconeri to always do well in their remaining matches of the season.

However, Max Allegri’s men have just been beaten for the second time in the league this season by the boys from Brianza.

AC Milan also lost at home to Sassuolo and a report on Football Italia reveals it’s the first time Milan and Juve have lost at home in the league on the same day in 30 years.

The defeat also means Monza is the first club to beat Juve home and away in their debut season in Serie A. The last time a league debutant kept a clean sheet in two games against Juve was Cagliari in 1964-65. Monza has matched their record.

Juve FC Says

The current Juve team continues to get worse in every passing game and it is hard to support them now.

The Bianconeri must get back to form as soon as possible. Otherwise, they could be in a relegation scrap.