Juventus had several players representing their countries during the international break, and they are expected to have their South American contingent back by tomorrow.

Nicolás González (Argentina), Danilo (Brazil), and Juan Cabal (Colombia) were all away on international duty.

With club football resuming this weekend, Juventus is keen to ramp up preparations for their match against Empoli.

The South American players had matches scheduled until today and may not return immediately. However, according to a report on Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri anticipate their return to Turin by tomorrow.

It is still uncertain whether they will train with the squad on Thursday or wait until Friday, ahead of the Empoli game.

In the meantime, Thiago Motta has been working with the rest of the squad, many of whom are regular starters. As a result, he may opt to rest his South American players for the Empoli match and keep them fresh for the upcoming Champions League fixture against PSV.

Juve FC Says

The game against Empoli is a must-win, but we do not have to rush any player back on the pitch if there is a risk of them getting hurt because they are not ready enough.

Next week, we have two more games. They can be useful to us during those fixtures.