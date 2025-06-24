Juventus have been linked with a move for Flamengo’s Wesley França as they continue to explore ways to strengthen their squad in the current transfer window. The Brazilian full-back is attracting increasing interest from European clubs following a series of impressive performances for Flamengo. Regarded as one of the most promising full-backs in the world, he is firmly on the radar of several top sides.

Juve are looking to add quality and depth to Igor Tudor’s squad, and Wesley is seen as a player who could make an immediate impact while offering long-term value. The Bianconeri are expected to accelerate their interest in the full-back once the Club World Cup concludes.

Juventus Sees Wesley as a Key Long-Term Asset

The Brazilian defender has earned praise for his consistency, athleticism and tactical maturity, especially considering he is only 21 years old. His performances in Brazil have made him a standout figure, and he is widely considered one of the best in his position within South American football. Juventus view him as a long-term investment who can contribute to the team’s evolution under Tudor.

Although Wesley remains focused on his current responsibilities at Flamengo, particularly his participation in the Club World Cup, he is aware of the interest from Europe. When asked about speculation surrounding his future, he acknowledged Juventus’ interest while maintaining that no decision has yet been made.

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Player Acknowledges Interest But Stays Focused

He said via Il Bianconero, “I know about Roma and Juventus’ interest but it’s not yet the time to talk about the future”. This cautious but open response suggests that the door remains open for a potential transfer once his commitments with Flamengo are complete.

As Juventus aim to reinforce their defence, Wesley appears to be a serious option. His age, skillset and potential make him a highly appealing prospect for the Bianconeri as they plan for both immediate competitiveness and future stability.