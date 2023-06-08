Club News

Juventus sparks controversy for congratulating West Ham

June 8, 2023 - 11:00 am

Juventus found themselves at the centre of controversy when they extended congratulations to Premier League club West Ham, who emerged victorious against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final yesterday.

Given the expectation for Juventus to support the Italian side in that match, fans ideally wanted the club to refrain from making any comments or showing support for Fiorentina following their defeat.

However, in a display of true sportsmanship, Juventus chose to congratulate West Ham for their well-deserved victory.

This gesture, as reported by Calciomercato, caused a stir among Italian fans who couldn’t comprehend why Juventus would extend congratulations to the Hammers, considering the significant rivalry between Juventus and Fiorentina.

The reaction from fans reflects the intense passion and emotions surrounding football rivalries, making it difficult for some to appreciate the spirit of fair play demonstrated by Juventus in this instance.

Juve FC Says

If the roles were reversed, Fiorentina would likely do the same to us, so there is no need for this uproar.

West Ham deserved their victory and we did nothing wrong to have congratulated them the way we did.

Fiorentina fans have every right to feel sad, but they cannot choose how we will relate to other clubs even if they are involved.

This will in no way affect us when we next want to sign a player from them because they have never been happy to sell someone to us.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Lucas Vázquez

Juventus interest in Real Madrid star still not concrete

June 8, 2023
guradiola

Does Pep Guardiola still form part of Juventus’ “destiny”?

June 8, 2023

Video – Watch every Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal during his time at Juventus

June 8, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.