Juventus found themselves at the centre of controversy when they extended congratulations to Premier League club West Ham, who emerged victorious against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final yesterday.

Given the expectation for Juventus to support the Italian side in that match, fans ideally wanted the club to refrain from making any comments or showing support for Fiorentina following their defeat.

However, in a display of true sportsmanship, Juventus chose to congratulate West Ham for their well-deserved victory.

This gesture, as reported by Calciomercato, caused a stir among Italian fans who couldn’t comprehend why Juventus would extend congratulations to the Hammers, considering the significant rivalry between Juventus and Fiorentina.

The reaction from fans reflects the intense passion and emotions surrounding football rivalries, making it difficult for some to appreciate the spirit of fair play demonstrated by Juventus in this instance.

Juve FC Says

If the roles were reversed, Fiorentina would likely do the same to us, so there is no need for this uproar.

West Ham deserved their victory and we did nothing wrong to have congratulated them the way we did.

Fiorentina fans have every right to feel sad, but they cannot choose how we will relate to other clubs even if they are involved.

This will in no way affect us when we next want to sign a player from them because they have never been happy to sell someone to us.