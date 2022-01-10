Juventus speaks with the agent of Atalanta man but La Dea wants to keep him

Luis Muriel has been one of the most reliable strikers in Serie A in recent seasons.

However, in this campaign, he has seen less game time at Atalanta and that has opened the door for him to move to another club.

Juve wants a new striker and has been scouting several options. One of them is the Colombian.

Calciomercato says the Bianconeri have been in talks with the player’s representatives over a move to Turin.

However, the report adds that a transfer to the club will almost certainly not happen this month.

This is because Gian Piero Gasperini likes the former Sevilla man and wants to keep him.

Because of his recent performance, La Dea is also looking to hand him a new deal that would extend his time at the club beyond 2023 on his current deal.

Juve FC Says

Muriel would be a fine choice to help us with our struggles to score more goals.

If we can sign him now, it would be great, but if he doesn’t make the move until next summer, there would be no point in the transfer.

At the end of this season, we would have the chance to sign much younger attackers and the 30-year-old shouldn’t be considered.