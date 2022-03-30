Juventus spent more on agent fees than the whole of Serie B clubs combined

Juventus is one of the biggest clubs in Europe and agents love to do a deal with them for their clients.

This is because they know they will make a lot of money in agent fees and they can get a good salary agreement with the Bianconeri for their customers.

Since the pandemic days, Juve has been careful on the amounts they spend on their players in transfer fees, and that will persist, but they have continued to dish out huge amounts in agent fees to win the hearts of player representatives.

Tuttomercatoweb claims in recent years Juve has spent €28.9 million in fees to player agents and intermediaries.

They are closely followed by Inter Milan, which has spent €27.5m and Roma which has spent €25.9m.

Interestingly, the report also claims Serie B teams have been spending money on agents, but all their spending combined is less than what the Bianconeri have spent at the same time.

It claims the clubs in the Italian second tier have spent just €27m euros combined, which is less than what only Juventus has spent.

Juve FC Says

These figures are hardly a surprise because we are the biggest club in Italy and we have been signing the best players in Europe for some time now.

A move for a player like Dusan Vlahovic likely cost us a lot of money in agent fees to pull off.

The figures might even increase in the future as we keep looking to add top players to our squad.