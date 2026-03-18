Luciano Spalletti is reportedly close to signing a contract extension with Juventus that would keep him at the club until the end of next season, with an option for a further campaign. The development reflects the positive impact he has made since he arrived in Turin.

Spalletti initially joined Juventus on a short-term agreement, a decision that highlighted both his confidence and willingness to prove himself in a limited timeframe. While many managers might have rejected such terms, he embraced the challenge and has since maintained a high standard of performance, guiding the team through a period of transition.

Strong Backing from the Squad

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus consulted key players and dressing room leaders before making a final decision regarding Spalletti’s future. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with members of the squad praising his influence and expressing a strong desire for continuity. This endorsement played a significant role in the club’s decision to move forward with a contract extension.

Spalletti’s ability to inspire confidence among his players has been evident in their performances. The squad believe they are progressing in the right direction under his leadership, with improvements visible in both organisation and overall team mentality.

A Positive Future for Juventus

In the relatively short period since taking charge, Spalletti has made a noticeable difference, reinforcing Juventus’ structure and instilling belief within the team. The club are keen to build on this progress and view stability in management as essential to achieving long term success.

By extending his contract, Juventus aim to continue its upward trajectory while addressing remaining weaknesses within the squad. The manager’s influence has already proven valuable, and the club will look to support him further, particularly in the transfer market.

With both the players and the hierarchy aligned in their support, Spalletti’s continued presence offers optimism that Juventus can maintain their progress and compete more effectively in the seasons ahead.