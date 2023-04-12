Juventus sponsors concerned about latest controversy around the club

Juventus’ sponsors, Allianz were concerned about the racist abuse that Romelo Lukaku suffered at the club in their last home game against Inter Milan and have reprimanded the club.

The Bianconeri vowed to fish out those responsible and punish them to the full extent of the law.

The club condemned the act, just like Inter Milan and the league’s governing body.

However, Allianz has also shown concern and a report from Football Italia reveals they sent a message to the black and whites regarding the incident.

The leader of their Italian division Giacomo Campora said via the report:

“I will send a letter to the club’s top management because I consider it absolutely unacceptable that players who wear our brand name on their shirts hold attitudes that are completely reprehensible and on which we don’t admit any excuse related to sporting aggression.”

Juve FC Says

Racism is bad and has no place in society, so no one wants to support those involved.

This type of negative press can see clubs to lose sponsorship deals and we have to be careful so we do not run into problems with partners.

The club is working hard to avoid another incident at their ground and we expect them to keep doing well in that regard.