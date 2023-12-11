Juventus sporting director Giovanni Manna insists the club isn’t desperate for mid-season additions, yet, the management will examine the profiles on the market.

The Bianconeri have lost the services of Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba due to suspensions, leaving Max Allegri short of options in the middle of the park.

Therefore, news reports have been linking the Bianconeri with a host of profiles on the market ahead of the January transfer session.

The list includes the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Fabian Ruiz and Lazar Samardzic.

Nevertheless, Manna insists that the club would only make signings that fill within the current financial parameters.

“We are extremely satisfied with the players we have in our squad, and the results they’re achieving under the guidance of the manager,” said the Juventus official after receiving the UCCI Director of the Year Award, reports JuventusNews24.

“However, we are always ready to evaluate the opportunities that arise on the market without going for fancy buys.

“We will be ready. But we are not desperately looking for a newcomer at the moment.”

“It’s normal that the squad was designed with two extra players [Pogba and Fagioli]. At this moment, we have managed to make up for these absences in a positive manner.

“The coach is doing a great job and the players are ready. I repeat, if there are opportunities we will try to seize them but it is not necessary.”

Juventus currently have three young players on loan at Frosinone in Matias Soulé, Enzo Barrenchea and Kaio Jorge. Manna rules out a return for any of them in the middle of the season.

“I think that the players have started a journey so they must finish it, especially if it is virtuous as in the case of Matias and Enzo. We have no intention of interrupting their good experiences.”

Similar to Allegri, the 35-year-old insists that the club’s main objective is finishing in the Top Four positions while downplaying Scudetto ambitions.

“Our objective, which has been widely declared from the beginning, is to reach the next edition of the Champions League.

“It’s normal that we are Juventus and we must try to compete as best we can in every competition. At the moment, we are doing well, we are satisfied, but we are focused on the main objective.

“We’re evaluating the situation from one match to another.”