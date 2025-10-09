Genoa sporting director Marco Ottolini has emerged as the leading candidate to fill the most prominent vacancy at Juventus.

The Bianconeri have been undergoing a top managerial shakeup since the end of last season. Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli and his collaborators were shown the door after a largely disappointing campaign, making way for a revolution led by Damien Comolli.

The Frenchman was appointed a the club’s new General Manager, and has been overseeing the sporting department. The 52-year-old then brought his compatriot, Francois Modesto, aboard as a Technical Director. The latter will also be involved in player scouting.

However, the sporting director role has yet to be filled.

Marco Ottolini linked with Juventus return

(Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

In recent days, several names as emerged as possible candidates. But according to Fabrizio Romano, Ottolini is now the clear favourite.

“The name that stands out as the favourite after the checks we’ve conducted over the last 24 hours is Marco Ottolini, sporting director currently at Genoa,” said the transfer market expert in the latest video posted on his Italian YouTube channel.

“He’s not the only name on Juventus’ list; there’s a shortlist with more names, but Ottolini is the favourite.”

Marco Ottolini’s background

Ottolini is a Brescia youth product who was promoted to the first team, but his playing career was rather brief and unmemorable.

Nevertheless, the 45-year-old has gathered vast experience in scouting and football management. He started working as a scout for Anderlecht in 2015, but eventually left the Belgian giants after being offered a similar role at Juventus in 2018.

The Bianconeri rewarded the Italian for his solid work with a promotion in 2021, appointing him as Loan Player Manager.

The following year, Ottolini joined Genoa as a Sporting Director, and he managed to build a squad that brought the Ligurians back to the top flight in 2023. He has been occupying this role ever since.

While the director’s contract with the Grifone runs until the end of the season, Romano believes an early termination could be possible, at least if they manage to find a suitable replacement.