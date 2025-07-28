Juventus are hellbent on signing Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand, and they’re hoping to lower the cost by adding two players to the package.

As reported in recent days, the Bianconeri have identified the Dane as their primary target to bolster the middle of the park. It is said that Igor Tudor is a big fan of the 26-year-old who combines physical strength with important technical attributes, rendering him a modern deep-lying playmaker.

Hjulmand also has vital Serie A experience in his repertoire, having impressed for Lecce before earning a move to Lisbon in the summer of 2023.

However, the midfielder’s contract with Sporting includes a release clause worth €80 million, so they decided to use it as a reference for their starting asking price.

Juventus aiming to sign Morten Hjulmand through swap deal

(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Although the Portuguese giants are expected to lower their demands during the negotiations, Juventus remain a long way off, as they’re hoping to seal the deal at €40 million.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juventus will attempt to bridge the gap by offering two unwanted players in return.

The first is Douglas Luiz who has gone AWOL since refusing to show up for the first day of Juve’s pre-season on Thursday.

The Brazilian knows he’s no longer part of Tudor’s plans, and he’s been linked with several Premier League clubs namely Everton, West Ham and Nottingham Forest, while Jose Mourinho is said to be keen on bringing him to Fenerbahce.

Juventus willing to send Douglas Luiz & Arthur Melo to Sporting

In addition to Luiz, Juventus would be happy to give up another Brazilian midfielder in the form of Arthur Melo.

The 28-year-old has been a financial burden for the club over the past few years. He spent the last three years on loan at Liverpool, Fiorentina and Girona, but he always ends up returning to Turin in July, even though he no longer holds a place at the club.

Nevertheless, the source also adds that Juventus must make amends with Sporting who were determined to sign Alberto Costa, only for the Bianconeri to sell him to their rivals Porto in an indirect swap deal involving João Mario.