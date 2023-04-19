Juventus-Sporting matchday squad: Allegri calls up 23 for Lisbon trip

Despite all the distracting stories ensuing all around the club, Juventus players must maintain their focus solely on tomorrow’s crucial European tie against Sporting.

The Bianconeri will take on their Portuguese foes in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final, and Max Allegri has named the 23 players who are taking part in Wednesday’s trip to Lisbon.

The list includes Mattia De Sciglio who makes his return following a couple of weeks on the sidelines. Alex Sandro is also back at the manager’s disposal after serving a suspension in Serie A.

Moreover, Paul Pogba will be hoping to get another second-half cameo as his physical condition is gradually improving, albeit on a slow tempo.

For his part, Wojciech Szczesny remained on the bench last weekend in Sassuolo after suffering chest pains during last Thursday’s contest, but he’ll be hoping to regain his place between the sticks at Mattia Perin’s expense.

On the other hand, Moise Kean will be the lone absentee. The Italian striker sustained a muscular injury last week, but he’ll likely return to action at the end of the month, most probably in the away fixture against Bologna.

So here is the full matchday squad as posted by the official Juventus Twitter account: