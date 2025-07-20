Juventus continue to dream of signing Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand, but they’re also keeping an eye on other midfielders, including Yves Bissouma.

The Bianconeri are searching the market for reinforcement in the middle of the park, as Douglas Luiz is incresingly linked with a return to the Premier League following a miserable campaign in Turin, while Weston McKennie is also being tipped to leave, leaving Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram without proper backups.

Therefore, the Serie A have been enquiring about several profiles over the past few weeks, including Hjulmand, whom many consider as the club’s preferred target.

Morten Hjulmand too pricey for Juventus

The 26-year-old is a formidable defensive midfielder capable of shielding the backline and helping in the build-up. He also has Serie A experience under his belt thanks to his previous stint at Lecce.

However, Sporting insist on collecting the full value of his release clause, meaning that any suitor who wishes to sign him will have to put €80 million on the table.

Needless to say, Juventus consider this asking price exaggerated, so they’re unlikely to meet it, especially amidst their current financial difficulties.

Why Yves Bissouma could be a solution for Juventus

According to Tuttosport, the Old Lady is monitoring other targets, including Franck Kessie who might be on his way out from Al-Hilal.

However, the Ivorian is currently on a €15 million salary per year, which constitutes a significant hurdle for Juventus.

On the other hand, Bissouma could be a more affordable profile, explains the Turin-based newspaper. The 28-year-old Malian has been a Tottenham Hotspur player since 2022, but his contract will expire next summer, so he could be available at a discount.

The source also mentions Juve’s interest in Granit Xhaka and Andre, but the experienced Bayer Leverkusen star is heading toward Saudi Arabia, while Wolves want at least €35 million for the young Brazilian midfielder.