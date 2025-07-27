Juventus have decided to launch an onslaught for Atletico Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina, which means they’ll have to abandon other tracks.

Earlier this week, the Bianconeri made an indirect swap deal with Porto, sending Alberto Costa back to Portugal, with Joao Mario arriving to replace him.

Nevertheless, the Serie A giants still need another player on the right flank, especially with Timothy Weah expecting to leave, and Nico Gonzalez facing an uncertain future.

Juventus pushing to sign Nahuel Molina

In recent weeks, Juventus have been linked with a host of right-backs, but Molina has now emerged as the favourite on Damien Comolli’s shortlist.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juve are currently in contact with Atletico, as the two clubs try to find an agreement. The Colchoneros are also in favour of the move after buying Marc Pubill.

Nahuel Molina (Getty Images)

The Old Lady is hoping to bring in the Argentinian on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

However, the Italians are still hoping to negotiate more favourable terms, or in other words, drive down the asking price, which is currently set at €25-30 million.

Juventus to give up on Bissouma & Andre?

As the source explains, signing Molina means that Juventus would have to give up on some of their other transfer targets, as the World Cup winner would occupy the second non-EU spot, as the first has already been allocated to Jonathan David.

Therefore, signing another non-European player this summer would become impossible. Hence, Juventus would have to forget about Tottenham Hotspur star Yves Bissouma or Wolves’ Andre.

These two Premier League players have been considered potential candidates to bolster the middle of the park, as they represent more affordable alternatives for Sporting CP’s Morten Hjulmand who remains the club’s priority target.