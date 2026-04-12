Juventus have reportedly fallen behind three top Premier League clubs in the battle for Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi.

The 28-year-old has been a stalwart at the Vitality Stadium since joining his current employers in the summer of 2022.

However, the Argentine believes it is past time for him to move to greener pastures, so he has refused the Cherries’ renewal offers, as he insists on seeing him his contract before joining a new club on a free transfer in the summer.

Man Utd, Spurs & Chelsea negotiating with Marcos Senesi

Senesi’s availability piqued the interest of several elite clubs around Europe, including Juventus, who have been exploring their options on the free agent market.

In addition to the Bournemouth man, Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini are tracking a host of other out-of-contract stars, including Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Nevertheless, Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto has now revealed that the Serie A giants are trailing behind their Premier League counterparts in the Senesi race.

The transfer market expert tips the Concordia native to prolong his stay on the English shores, as his agents have been in contact with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United, who are now considered the favourites in the race.

“Marcos Senesi is about to choose his next team,” posted Moretto on his X account this weekend.

“His agents are in close contact with Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United. The rest of the teams are much further behind.”

Marcos Senesi está a punto de elegir su próximo equipo. Sus agentes están en estrecho contacto con Chelsea, Tottenham y Manchester United. El resto de equipos están mucho más lejos. pic.twitter.com/rKs0IikUGm — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) April 11, 2026

Why Juventus could still stand a chance in race for Senesi

Moretto’s update follows an earlier report warning Juventus about Premier League competition, revealing that Senesi’s English suitors are capable of offering him more lucrative wages.

Nevertheless, qualifying for the Champions League should be a major boost for Juventus, especially if it comes to a direct battle with Spurs, who are currently involved in a relegation scrap.

Chelsea are also trailing in the Top 5 race, so their place in the UCL is far from secure. Man Utd currently sit third in the Premier League table, so they’re on the right path, but they could always pull out of the race, especially after renewing Harry Maguire’s contract.