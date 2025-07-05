Juventus have reportedly identified Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma as a potential candidate to bolster the middle of the park.

The Bianconeri have already completed their first signing of the summer by snapping up Jonathan David on a free transfer. Nevertheless, more newcomers are expected at Continassa this summer, and this includes a midfielder.

The Serie A giants will likely part ways with Douglas Luiz who has no place in Igor Tudor’s plans. The 27-year-old Brazilian may try to revitalise his career in the Premier League, while his replacement could also arrive from the English shores.

Juventus searching the market for a new midfielder

While Juve’s interest in Sandro Tonali has been well-illustrated over the past few months, Newcastle United have no desire to sell the Italy international, and the Old Lady is unlikely to afford him in any case.

As for Davide Frattesi, Inter are unlikely to sanction the sale of their players to their arch-rivals.

Therefore, Juventus General Director Damien Comolli has been seeking new solutions, and this has led him to his former employers, Tottenham.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juventus have set their sights on Bissouma who has been a stalwart for Spurs since 2022.

The 28-year-old was born in the Ivory Coast, but started his playing career in his homeland of Mali, before being poached by LOSC Lille in 2016. He then signed for Brighton in 2018, and was sold to Tottenham four years later.

Why Juventus are interested in Bissouma

Aside from winning the Europa League, Spurs had a miserable 2024/25 campaign, as they finished in a shocking 17th place in the Premier League table. Nevertheless, Bissouma had a relatively decent season on a personal level, scoring two goals in 44 appearances.

The Mali international is running on a contract expiring in 12 months, so his market value is believed to be around €15-20 million, rendering him an affordable profile.

The source adds that Comolli still enjoys a good rapport with Tottenham president Daniel Levy, and he intends to put it to good use.