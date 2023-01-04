Juventus squad for Cremona trip: Di Maria and Ake remain at home

Later today, Juventus will resume their campaign at the Giovanni Zini Stadium when they take on their hosts Cremonese. Max Allegri has been recently reunited with all his players who participated in the World Cup.

Nonetheless, the manager will still miss several players with various injuries, including Dusan Vlahovic, Paul Pogba, Juan Cuadrado, Mattia De Sciglio and Leonardo Bonucci. However, the most notable absence will be Angel Di Maria who has apparently sustained yet another knock just before the trip.

The Argentine remains in Turin, and the same goes to Marley Aké who was even considered for a starting berth on the right flank.

The club released the matchday squad that made the trio to Cremona, and it includes the Federico Chiesa as well as the returning Samuel Iling-Junior. Other youngsters from Juventus Next Gen also joined Allegri’s ranks, namely Tommaso Barbieri and Enzo Barrenechea.

Here is the full list as posted by the Bianconeri’s official Twitter account: