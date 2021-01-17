Juventus squad for Inter announced with Coronavirus trio missing out

Juventus will be without key players Mathijs De Ligt, Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado against Inter Milan this evening.

The trio have all been missing from training this week having all tested as positive over the past weeks.

Alex Sandro was the first player named on January 5, having shown mild symptoms initially, before Cuadrado joined him a day later, although his absence didn’t affect too much as he was already banned for a red card against Fiorentina.

De Ligt joined them later in the week with a positive test, and all three are yet to test as negative which is needed before they can return.

There had been hopes that the initial duo would test as negative in time for the big clash with the Nerazzuri, but those hopes have since been dashed, with the squad being announced.

Full 23-man Juventus squad as released by TuttoSport:

Goalkeepers : Szczesny, Buffon, Pinsoglio, Garofani.

Defenders : Chiellini, Danilo, Bonucci, Demiral, Di Pardo, Dragusin, Frabotta.

Midfielders : Arthur, Ramsey, McKennie, Chiesa, Rabiot, Bernardeschi, Bentancur, Fagioli, Kulusevski, Ranocchia.

Forwards : Cristiano Ronaldo, Morata.

The return of both McKennie and Chiesa could be crucial for the big clash however, with the pair having been amongst our better players in recent weeks.

Will Cuadrado’s absence affect our gameplan for the clash?

Patrick