While the team is finalizing its preparations for the big clash, Juventus have released the official matchday squad ahead of Saturday’s encounter against Roma.

The list features the return of first choice goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny who missed the first two rounds with an injury. However, the Pole could remain on the bench against his former employers, especially following Mattia Perin’s impressive recent displays.

On the other hand, club captain Leonardo Bonucci remains out of the squad, as he continues to suffer from a muscular fatigue. He joins a long list of absentees which includes star players Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa.

Moreover, young midfielder Nicolò Fagioli is another notable absentee on the list. The 21-year-old remained on the bench for the duration of the first two matches. This could be another sign of his imminent departure on another loan stint.

On the other hand, Arkadiusz Milik earned his first callup despite only landing in Turin 48 hours ago. The Pole will provide Max Allegri with depth upfront.

While he’s unlikely to start, the former Napoli striker will probably get a cameo at some point during the second half.

Here is the full matchday squad as posted by the club’s official Twitter account: