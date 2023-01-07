Juventus squad for Udinese match: Di Maria in, Bremer out

This evening, Juventus will play their maiden home match of the year when they host Udinese at the Allianz Stadium. The club’s official Twitter account posted the 23-man matchday squad.

After missing out on the trip to Cremona with a slight injury, Angel Di Maria makes his return to the squad, and could even be in line for a starting berth.

While Dusan Vlahovic remains out, the squad will include a plethora of youngster. Aside from the usual suspects (Fagioli, Miretti, Soulé and Iling-Junior), Tommaso Barbieri, Enzo Barrenechea and Alessandro Pio Riccio are a part of the squad.

The latter in particular will replace Gleison Bremer who has been granted a rest in order to help him regain his optimal physical condition ahead of the big clash in Napoli next Friday.

Club captain Leonardo Bonucci remains absent due to an injury, and the same goes for Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio.