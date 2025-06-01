The future of Igor Tudor is still hanging in the balance, as incoming Juventus general director Damien Comolli will have a major decision to make upon his arrival.

The Bianconeri appointed the Croatian in March to take over from Thiago Motta who completely lost the plot. Tudor succeeded in guaranteeing a Top four finish, which was the club’s announced objective, and is now preparing to lead the squad in the FIFA Club World Cup.

However, the 46-year-old’s future beyond the global tournament remains uncertain.

While the odds of a permanent stay rose with Antonio Conte deciding to stay at Napoli and Gian Piero Gasperini set to join Roma, the final decision lies in the hands of Comolli who will take charge of Juve’s sporting department.

Damien Comolli to decide Tudor’s fate

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Toulouse president will examine the situation closely in the first few days following his official appointment, which should take place on Monday.

While the candidacies of Conte and Gasperini have faded, Stefano Pioli, Roberto Mancini and Marco Silva have been suggested as potential candidates for the Juventus hot seat.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if Comolli will decide to stick with Tudor or opt for a managerial change.

Juventus players desperate to keep Igor Tudor

Moreover, IlBianconero notes that Tudor has the full backing of the Juventus locker room, for whatever that’s worth.

The Bianconeri players had a poor relationship with Motta, but they were able to strike a solid bond with the Croatian.

Therefore, the squad has rallied behind Tudor, with several ‘senators’ expressing their desire to extend their collaboration with him beyond the current campaign, so it remains to be seen if the management will oblige.