A report in the Italian media reveals that the value of the Juventus squad has increased in recent months, even if the club is enduring a skid.

In the last eight Serie A matchdays, the Bianconeri only managed to beat Frosinone at home thanks to a dramatic last-minute winner.

This woeful run saw the club’s status in the table decay from genuine Scudetto contenders to Champions League hopefuls. Even Milan have recently overtaken Max Allegri’s men in the league standings.

Nevertheless, Juventus still managed to register improvement in terms of squad value, explains Tuttosport via JuventusNews24.

As the Turin-based newspaper reveals, the estimated value of the Bianconeri players combined has increased by 53.8 million euros (12.3%).

The source explains these figures by pointing out the meteoric rise of Kenan Yildiz among other factors.

The Turkish teenager earned a promotion to the first team and has showcased his elusive talent by scoring wonderful goals, albeit his performances dropped as of late along with the rest of the team.

The report also mentions Gleison Bremer who has consolidated his status as one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe with his robust displays at the back.

Moreover, Weston McKennie has turned the corner to become an integral member of the starting lineup.

On the other hand, Filip Kostic is one of the few players who are on a downward spiral. The Serbian is failing to replicate his exploits from last season.

Furthermore, the long-term suspensions of Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba certainly had a negative effect on their values.