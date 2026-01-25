A few hours ahead of Sunday’s big showdown against Napoli, Juventus have unveiled their 22-man matchday squad.

The Bianconeri will host the reigning Italian champions at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The match kicks off at 18:00 CET.

Luciano Spalletti’s men are seeking revenge against the Partenopei after losing the reverse fixture at the Stadio Maradona by two goals to one.

Juventus have now announced the matchday squad, which features 22 players.

Four Juventus senior players will miss Napoli clash

The Bianconeri remain without their top striker, Dusan Vlahovic, who suffered a high-grade muscle lesion in late November. The 26-year-old underwent surgery last month and could remain out of action until March.

Arkadiusz Milik, who hasn’t made an appearance on the pitch since June 2024, is also off the list. The Pole made a brief return to the squad earlier this month before suffering another relapse.

Moreover, Daniele Rugani has yet to recover from a recent knock he picked up, while Carlo Pinsoglio is the latest addition to the injury list.

The third-choice goalkeeper had returned from a calf injury in the previous weeks, but the reason behind his renewed absence remains unclear.

Juventus call up Raffaele Huli to the first team

With Pinsoglio out of the squad, Spalletti has given Raffaele Huli his maiden senior debut. The 17-year-old goalkeeper was born in Asti, Italy, with Albanian heritage.

The teenager is the first-choice custodian for Juventus U20 (known as the Primavera squad), coached by Simone Padoin.

📜 Your squad list for this afternoon's match at the Allianz Stadium ✍🏻 #JuveNapoli Powered by @WhiteBit pic.twitter.com/E6d3dbm5XJ — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) January 25, 2026

This season, he has thus far made 21 appearances across all competitions, conceding 28 goals in the process and registering six clean sheets.

Huli currently represents Albania’s U19 squad, but he had featured for Italy at the U15 and U16 levels in the past.

Juventus matchday squad: Perin, Di Gregorio, Huli; Bremer, Gatti, Kelly, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Cabal; Locatelli, Conceiçao, Koopmeiners, Adzic, Kostic, Thuram, Miretti, McKennie, Joao Mario; Yildiz, Zhegrova, Openda, David.