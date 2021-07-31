Juventus stalemate over asking price likely to boost Barcelona

Barcelona are keen to shift some of their larger wages this summer, and with Juventus and Sassuolo struggling to agree terms over a deal for Manuel Locatelli, Pjanic’s return to Turin looks likely.

Arsenal and Liverpool are also believed to be interested in a deal to sign the Euro 2020 standout star, with the former believed to have tried and failed with at least one offer this summer already, whilst we appear to be struggling to strike a deal with the Neroverdi.

The player is believed to have made his intentions clear, that he wants to be playing at the Allianz Stadium come the new season, but he may well have to rethink his options if we are not willing to come to a fair agreement with his current club.

The potential signing of Pjanic could well be the reason why we are not willing to pay over our valuation of the midfielder, with the believe that our former player is not only keen to return to the Bianconeri, but with the belief that the Catalan club will allow him to leave for a minor fee, if not for free, in order to remove his wage from the budget.

The signing of Locatelli is mentioned as the priority, but with La Gazzetta(via TuttoJuve) reporting that neither us or Sassuolo were willing to change our stance during yesterday’s negotiations tells me that we seriously considering the cheaper alternative, especially with our struggling financial situation made public in recent months.

Patrick