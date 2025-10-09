Juventus will resume their Serie A campaign with an encounter against Como, and Gleison Bremer is hellbent on earning a call-up.

While the Bianconeri have been shaky at the back this season, the vast majority of fans and observers would agree that the Brazilian’s return from his ACL injury has been an immense boost for Igor Tudor’s team.

However, the 28-year-old picked up a slight knock during the 1-1 draw to Atalanta a couple of weeks ago. The defender was hauled off in the second half, and ended up missing the ensuing contests against Villarreal in the Champions League and Milan in Serie A due to muscle fatigue.

Gleison Bremer working extra hard during the international break

Luckily for Bremer, the international break has given him the opportunity to restore his powers and get himself back in shape.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, the former Torino star has decided to cut his break short to resume training.

Gleison Bremer (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

As the pink newspaper reveals, Tudor granted four days off to the players who remained in Turin during the international break.

However, Bremer only took a couple of days off before returning to Continassa two days ahead of schedule.

Bremer eager to join Juventus on the trip to Como

This gesture depicts the player’s tenacious approach, as he’s determined to recover in time for Juve’s next Serie A fixture.

The Bianconeri will head to Como on October 19 for Sunday’s early Serie A kickoff to take on Cesc Fabregas’ band, who have now cemented themselves as one of the rising forces in Serie A.

In addition to Bremer, Juventus are also hoping to regain the services of Fabio Miretti, who has been out of action witn a muscle injury since the start of the season. However, it remains unclear if the young midfielder will be able to recover in time.