Juventus stalwart makes an honest admission about Inter Milan

Juventus defender, Giorgio Chiellini, has admitted that Inter Milan has had a better campaign than the Bianconeri after they beat the latter last night in the Italian Cup final.

Juve remains the biggest club in Italy, but the Bianconeri will finish this season without a single trophy.

It is the first time that has happened since the 2010/2011 season, and it means the club will enter the next campaign keen to get some trophies on the board.

Their opponent for the cup final, Inter, is arguably the strongest Italian club at the moment.

They have faced Juve four times in this campaign and won all but one of the encounters, which ended in a draw.

Speaking after his team had suffered a 4-2 defeat to Inter, Chiellini admitted the Nerazzurri has had a better season.

He tells Football Insider: “Inter proved throughout the season they are stronger in all the head-to-head clashes, so that means something. I hope the anger of losing three out of four games against Inter will fire us up for next season.”

Juve FC Says

This has been Inter’s year, and you just have to look at their record against Juve to agree to that.

However, we cannot allow them to continue to dominate the Italian game, which means we need to work on returning to form at the start of next season.