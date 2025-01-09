Juventus captain Danilo is widely expected a seal his transfer to Napoli in the coming or weeks.

The experienced defender had been one of the first names on the team sheet in previous campaigns, especially during the reigns of Max Allegri and Andrea Pirlo. However, he suffered a shocking fall from grace following the arrival of Thiago Motta.

The new head coach has been opting for other choices at the back, and even preferred the rookie Nicolo Savona at right-back, thus leaving Danilo starving for minutes at the start of the season. But amidst the ravaging injury crisis, the captain’s versatility came in handy, so he offered his contribution across the backline, especially at left-back.

Nevertheless, Juventus and Danilo have now decided to part ways in the middle of the season rather than wait for the player’s contract to expire at the end of the campaign. The Brazilian was even dropped from the squad that travelled to Riyadh for the club’s ill-fated Italian Super Cup participation, suggesting his departure is now imminent.

According to Neapolitan newspaper Il Mattino (via TuttoJuve), the 33-year-old is on the cusp of finalizing his transfer to Napoli where he would reunite with former Juventus sporting director Giovanni Manna.

The source expects the Brazil captain to sign an 18-month deal with the Partenopei. At the moment, the player is only waiting to free himself from his contract with the Bianconeri. Hence, he’s now hoping to rescind his contract with his current employers, allowing him to join Antonio Conte’s ranks on a free transfer.

Danilo initially rose to prominence during his time at Porto, earning himself a transfer to Real Madrid in 2015, before joining Manchester City in 2017. Two years later, he signed for Juventus as part of the package that saw Joao Cancelo move in the opposite direction.