Juventus stalwart turns down a move to Barcelona

Gianluigi Buffon is yet to pick his next club after leaving Juventus at the end of last season.

The former Italy number one signed out in style after he helped Juventus to beat Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final.

Buffon is arguably the greatest goalkeeper of his generation and has already gone beyond 40, but he still looks very capable between the sticks and is looking for a new challenge.

Since he returned to Juventus following his one-year stint at PSG, he has been a backup goalkeeper in Turin.

That is one reason why he is leaving the Bianconeri again because he wants to play regularly and dreams of returning to the national team.

Because of this, Spanish paper, Sport reports that he has just turned down the chance to play for Barcelona.

The report says the Catalans are looking for a new backup goalkeeper and they made their intention to sign him on a free transfer known to the veteran goalie.

However, he told them he has no interest in any move that will not guarantee him regular playing time.

He has his eyes on the 2022 FIFA World Cup and he knows that the only way he can achieve that is to play regularly and that will influence his choice of another club.