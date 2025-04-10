Juventus coach Igor Tudor could decide to hand Weston McKennie some much-deserved rest in Saturday’s contest against Lecce.

The American started his season on the sidelines as he had been seemingly excluded from Thiago Motta’s plans. But once he signed a contract extension until 2026, he was immediately reinstated to the squad, and soon became a regular starter for the Italian Brazilian.

Following Tudor’s arrival, not much has changed for the 26-year-old who still occupied a starting role against Genoa and Roma. The midfielder shares a strong rapport with the Croatian manager dating back to the 2020/21 season when the latter was serving as Andrea Pirlo’s assistant. McKennie is the only outfielder left at the club from that era.

Between the reigns of Motta and Tudor, the Texan has started the last 16 Serie A fixtures. This run dates back to the 2-2 draw against Venezia in mid-December.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

He has been deployed in a plethora of playing roles this season. In addition to his original role as a central mifielder, McKennie has also featured as an attacking midfielder, a striker, a winger, a full-back and a wingback, operating on both flanks.

But according to IlBianconero, the time has finally come for McKennie to get some rest, as Tudor is expected to drop him from the starting lineup against Lecce.

The USMNT star has been playing as a wingback under the Croatian’s tutelage, but Andrea Cambiaso has now recovered from his latest ankle injury, so he’s now fit enough to regain his starting berth.

Therefore, McKennie should start on the bench for once, unless Tudor finds himself forced to plug another back and end up resorting to his ultra-versatile star.

The former Schalke man has contributed with five goals and three assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.