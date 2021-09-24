Juventus’ stance on de Ligt amidst interest from Barcelona and others

One of Juventus’ most valuable players at the moment is Matthijs de Ligt and the Dutchman is still catching the attention of top European clubs.

The Bianconeri saw off competition from several heavyweights to sign him from Ajax in 2019 for a huge fee.

He had helped his previous club to the semi-final of the Champions League that year.

Juve got their own piece from the dismantling of that Ajax squad which saw the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Frenkie de Jong also leave the Netherlands.

De Ligt is still facing competition from the reliable duo of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci to play regularly.

However, there is no doubt that Juve would rather have him in their squad than out of it.

The centre-back was recently linked with a move away from the club with Chelsea touted with a big-money transfer for him.

His agent, Mino Raiola hasn’t helped the situation by claiming he could be on the move in the summer.

However, Calciomercato says Juve is fully convinced that he would stay and the Bianconeri believe that in these covid-19 times, clubs will struggle to pay his €150 million release clause that becomes active next summer.

The club recognises he could leave, but their plan is to keep him and they are at peace knowing how much he would cost a new buyer.