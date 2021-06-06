Juventus stance on long term striker target revealed

Mauro Icardi has been linked with a return to Italy with Juventus for a very long time now.

The former Inter Milan goal machine has spent the last two seasons at PSG and he is one of their key players.

The Argentinean had an underwhelming campaign in the 2020/2021 season by his standards as he faced new competition from the likes of Moise Kean for a place in the team.

He remains an important member of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad in France, but the French side might be open to selling him as they consider the permanent signing of Kean.

Juve has been linked, but Calciomercato reports that while the Bianconeri has some interest in him, he isn’t their first choice striker target.

The return of Max Allegri has changed things for them with the manager now looking to build a team that can help him win Serie A next season.

The report says Allegri wants a striker, but he doesn’t want Icardi and instead will sign a striker that is “more manoeuvring” than the PSG star.

Juve has other striker targets and as they turn their attention away from Icardi, they could still bring in the likes of Arkadiusz Milik.