Juventus stance on Real Madrid’s Isco revealed

Isco has been linked with a move to Juventus since the start of this season as he continues to struggle to play at Real Madrid.

The Spaniard has been sidelined by Zinedine Zidane for much of this season with the manager favouring other midfielders.

Isco wants to join the Spain national team for the Euros later in the year, and he needs to play more often to achieve that.

The last transfer window offered him a good chance to change teams with Juventus and several other clubs interested, but no one moved for him.

Calciomercato has now clarified Juve’s position in the race for his signature.

The report insisted that despite all the rumours flying around, Juventus never thought about making a move for him last month.

The report also claimed that he doesn’t have the profile of a player that Juve wanted at the time.

He would become available to move again in the summer, but Juve is still cold about signing him.

It says the Bianconeri are not impressed by his lack of action, and they are not willing to make a huge investment in him.

He may get another chance at Madrid if the Spanish side fires Zidane.