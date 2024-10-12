Real Madrid continues to pursue Andrea Cambiaso as he impresses at Juventus, with the defender once again linked to a potential move to the Spanish club.

Los Blancos have lost Dani Carvajal to a long-term injury and are considering options to replace the Spanish defender.

Cambiaso is high on their list of targets, having been on their radar for a long time.

The defender has been one of Juve’s standout performers and has remained dependable under every manager he has played for at the club.

While Juve is not considering his departure from the Allianz Stadium, that hasn’t deterred Madrid from keeping a close watch on him.

Los Blancos plan to test Juve’s resolve, but a report from Il Bianconero suggests they are unlikely to succeed.

The report claims Juve already considers Cambiaso too important to lose, as he is one of their key players.

They have deemed him unsellable, and no offer from Madrid will tempt them to part with the Azzurri star at this time.

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso is one of our most important players, and there is no need even considering his departure from the Allianz Stadium now.

The defender will be followed for his consistency, but we must show that we are a top club by rejecting approaches for his signature.