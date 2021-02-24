son
Transfer News

Juventus stance on Tottenham attacker revealed

February 24, 2021 - 12:30 pm

Son Heung-min is due to sign a new contract at Tottenham, but the South Korean isn’t willing to talk about his future now.

He thinks it is unreasonable in a time when teams are struggling for money and Tottenham is out of form.

But his fine form this season hasn’t gone unnoticed and reports have linked Juventus with a move for him.

Spurs’ current form might see them miss out on the Champions League places yet again and that could make their top players like Son and Harry Kane leave them.

Juventus has been in the market for another attacker since last month and they are expected to continue the search into the next transfer window.

Son is one player that should join them as a top team, but Calciomercato says the South Korean will not be making the move to Turin.

This is because he is too expensive for Bianconeri to buy.

Spurs are known to demand huge transfer fees for their players and the coronavirus pandemic will not make them change.

The report adds that the Englishmen will be prepared to ask for as much as 100m euros for his signature and that is simply unattainable for the Bianconeri.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Update on Arthur as Juventus attempt to avoid operating

February 24, 2021
aouar

Juventus attempted triple exchange for Aouar in the summer and remain interested

February 24, 2021

Further setbacks for Dybala as Argentine works to return

February 24, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.